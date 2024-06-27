ECB’s Kazimir anticipates single additional rate cut in 2024

ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir suggested today that “we could expect one more interest-rate cut this year.” He underscored his continued concern over the “significant risk of rising inflation,” driven primarily by wage growth.

Kazimir reiterated his opposition to an interest-rate adjustment at upcoming July meeting. Instead, he advocated for policymakers to wait until the next round of quarterly economic projections before making any decisions.

“It’s appropriate to wait for the September forecast,” Kazimir stated. “Those are the right moments to make the correct decisions.”