Thu, Jun 27, 2024 @ 15:56 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsECB's Kazimir anticipates single additional rate cut in 2024

ECB’s Kazimir anticipates single additional rate cut in 2024

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir suggested today that “we could expect one more interest-rate cut this year.” He underscored his continued concern over the “significant risk of rising inflation,” driven primarily by wage growth.

Kazimir reiterated his opposition to an interest-rate adjustment at upcoming July meeting. Instead, he advocated for policymakers to wait until the next round of quarterly economic projections before making any decisions.

“It’s appropriate to wait for the September forecast,” Kazimir stated. “Those are the right moments to make the correct decisions.”

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.