Swiss KOF rises slightly to 102.7, gradual recovery continues

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer rose from 102.2 to 102.7 in June, surpassing expectations of 100.5. According to KOF, the Swiss economy is projected to “continue to recover little by little over the coming months.”

This increase is largely driven by a more favorable outlook for foreign demand. Additionally, the hospitality industry is expected to see stronger benefits. The indicators for manufacturing, construction, and private consumption remained virtually unchanged in June. However, the outlook for financial and insurance services, along with other service sectors, has slightly dimmed.

