ECB’s Villeroy: Confidence grows in inflation forecasts as data surprises diminish

By ActionForex.com

ECB Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau expressed increased confidence in the inflation forecast today, noting that the frequency of data surprises has diminished.

“As data surprises are now smaller and revisions to the current assessment more minor compared to two years ago, we are gaining more confidence in the forecast and more scope to disregard smaller bumps in the disinflation process,” he said.

ECB projects inflation to remain above its 2% target for the rest of this year. However, it anticipates that inflation will start easing next year and reach the 2% target by the end of 2025.

 

