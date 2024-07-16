German ZEW falls to 41.8, first decline in a year

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment fell from 47.5 to 41.8 in July, below expectation of 44.3. That’s also the first decline in a year since July 2023. Current Situation Index rose from -73.8 to -68.9, above expectation of -73.0.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment fell from 51.3 to 43.7, below expectation of 50.2. Current Situation Index rose 2.5 pt to -36.1.

“The economic outlook is worsening. For the first time in a year, economic expectations for Germany are falling. The fact that German exports decreased more than expected in May, the political uncertainty in France and the lack of clarity regarding the future monetary policy by the ECB have contributed to this development,” comments ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach.

Full German ZEW release here.