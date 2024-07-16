Tue, Jul 16, 2024 @ 13:55 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsGerman ZEW falls to 41.8, first decline in a year

German ZEW falls to 41.8, first decline in a year

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment fell from 47.5 to 41.8 in July, below expectation of 44.3. That’s also the first decline in a year since July 2023. Current Situation Index rose from -73.8 to -68.9, above expectation of -73.0.

Eurozone ZEW Economic Sentiment fell from 51.3 to 43.7, below expectation of 50.2. Current Situation Index rose 2.5 pt to -36.1.

“The economic outlook is worsening. For the first time in a year, economic expectations for Germany are falling. The fact that German exports decreased more than expected in May, the political uncertainty in France and the lack of clarity regarding the future monetary policy by the ECB have contributed to this development,” comments ZEW President Professor Achim Wambach.

Full German ZEW release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.