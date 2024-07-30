Tue, Jul 30, 2024 @ 13:40 GMT
Eurozone GDP grows 0.3% qoq in Q2, above expectation 0.2% qoq

Eurozone GDP grew 0.3% qoq in Q2, better than expectation of 0.2% qoq. EU GDP also grew 0.3% qoq. Comparing with the same quarter a year ago, Eurozone GDP grew 0.6% yoy while EU grew 0.7% yoy.

Among the Member States for which data are available , Ireland (+1.2%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Lithuania (+0.9%) and Spain (+0.8%). The highest declines were recorded in Latvia (-1.1%), Sweden (-0.8%) and Hungary (-0.2%).

The year on year growth rates were positive for eight countries and negative for three.

Full Eurozone GDP release here.

