Wed, Jul 31, 2024 @ 16:00 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsCanadian GDP grows by 0.2% mom in May, exceeds expectations

Canadian GDP grows by 0.2% mom in May, exceeds expectations

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Canada’s GDP grew by 0.2% mom in May, surpassing the expected 0.1% mom growth. The primary driver of this growth was the goods-producing industries, which saw a 0.4% increase with four out of five sectors expanding. The services-producing industries also contributed, albeit modestly, with a 0.1% rise. Overall, 15 out of 20 sectors experienced growth.

Advance information suggests that real GDP increased by 0.1% mom in June. Gains in construction, real estate and rental and leasing, and finance and insurance were partially offset by declines in manufacturing and wholesale trade.

Full Canada GDP release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.