Canadian GDP grows by 0.2% mom in May, exceeds expectations

Canada’s GDP grew by 0.2% mom in May, surpassing the expected 0.1% mom growth. The primary driver of this growth was the goods-producing industries, which saw a 0.4% increase with four out of five sectors expanding. The services-producing industries also contributed, albeit modestly, with a 0.1% rise. Overall, 15 out of 20 sectors experienced growth.

Advance information suggests that real GDP increased by 0.1% mom in June. Gains in construction, real estate and rental and leasing, and finance and insurance were partially offset by declines in manufacturing and wholesale trade.

Full Canada GDP release here.