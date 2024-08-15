Japan’s Q2 GDP grows 0.8% qoq on strong consumption and capital spending

Japan’s economy showed stronger-than-expected growth in Q2, with real GDP rising by 0.8% qoq, surpassing the anticipated 0.6% qoq increase. On an annualized basis, GDP surged by 3.1%, well above the expected 2.1%. This marks a significant rebound after the sharp contraction experienced in Q1, and it is the first increase in two quarters.

The recovery was largely driven by a notable rise in private consumption, which increased by 1.0%. This is particularly significant as it follows four consecutive quarters of decline, a losing streak not seen since the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. Additionally, capital spending grew by 0.9%, marking its first gain in two quarters.

On a nominal basis, GDP increased by 1.8% in Q2, translating to an annualized rate of 7.4%. This growth pushed Japan’s GDP above JPY 600T for the first time, a milestone attributed to the ongoing inflationary pressures driven by a weakening yen.