Thu, Aug 22, 2024 @ 13:53 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed's Schmid needs to see a bit more data before acting on...

Fed’s Schmid needs to see a bit more data before acting on rate cut

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In a Bloomberg TV interview recorded on Wednesday and aired Thursday, Kansas City Fed Bank President Jeff Schmid emphasized the importance of waiting for additional economic data before making any decisions on rate cuts.

“It makes sense for me to really look at some of the data that comes in the next few weeks,” Schmid stated.“ Before we act — at least before I act, or recommend acting — I think we need to see a little bit more.”

Schmid also downplayed concerns arising from a recent Bureau of Labor Statistics report that suggested payroll growth over the past year may have been overstated by 818k jobs.

Despite the significance of the number, Schmid remarked, “While it’s a big number, it doesn’t really change the path of the way I think of things when I think about monetary policy.”

 

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.