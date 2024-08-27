Tue, Aug 27, 2024 @ 13:24 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsGerman GfK consumer sentiment drops to -22, pushing back prospects of recovery

German GfK consumer sentiment drops to -22, pushing back prospects of recovery

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Germany’s GfK Consumer Sentiment for September took a sharper downturn than expected, falling from -18.6 to -22.0, below the anticipated -18.3.

August saw significant drops in key indicators: economic expectations plummeted from 9.8 to 2.0, income expectations nosedived from 19.7 to 3.5, and the willingness to buy dipped further from -8.4 to -10.9. Conversely, the willingness to save increased from 8.0 to 10.7, indicating a cautious approach to spending.

According to Rolf Buerkl, consumer expert at NIM, “Apparently, the euphoria of German consumers triggered by the European Football Championship was only a brief flare-up and faded after the end of the tournament.”

He added that “negative news about job security is making consumers more pessimistic and a fast recovery in consumer sentiment seems unlikely.”

The decline in sentiment is exacerbated by slightly rising unemployment rates, an increase in corporate insolvencies, and staff reduction plans at various companies in Germany. Buerkl concluded, “Hopes for a stable and sustainable economic recovery must therefore be further postponed.”

Full German Gfk consumer sentiment release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.