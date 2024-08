US goods exports fell -0.0% mom to USD 172.9B in July. Goods imports fell -3.2% mom to USD 275.6B. Trade balance reported USD -102.7B deficit, larger than expectation of USD -97.1B.

Wholesale inventories rose 0.3% mom to USD 904.9B. Retail inventories rose 0.8% mom to USD 811.4B.

Full US trade balance release here.