Swiss KOF rises to 101.6, signaling hesitant economic recovery

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer edged up to 101.6 in August, slightly above expectations of 100.6, signaling a modest improvement in economic activity. The indicator remains just above its medium-term average, suggesting that Swiss economy is on what KOF describes as a “hesitant recovery path.”

The upward movement in the Barometer was driven primarily by gains in the other services sector, consumer demand, and construction industry. Additionally, the manufacturing and hospitality sectors saw modest improvements.

Meanwhile, the indicators for foreign demand remained nearly stable, while the financial and insurance services sector faced a slight decline.

