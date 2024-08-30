Fri, Aug 30, 2024 @ 13:34 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsSwiss KOF rises to 101.6, signaling hesitant economic recovery

Swiss KOF rises to 101.6, signaling hesitant economic recovery

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Swiss KOF Economic Barometer edged up to 101.6 in August, slightly above expectations of 100.6, signaling a modest improvement in economic activity. The indicator remains just above its medium-term average, suggesting that Swiss economy is on what KOF describes as a “hesitant recovery path.”

The upward movement in the Barometer was driven primarily by gains in the other services sector, consumer demand, and construction industry. Additionally, the manufacturing and hospitality sectors saw modest improvements.

Meanwhile, the indicators for foreign demand remained nearly stable, while the financial and insurance services sector faced a slight decline.

Full Swiss KOF release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.