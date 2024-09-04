Wed, Sep 04, 2024 @ 15:22 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsFed’s Bostic signals shift in focus as inflation eases and labor market...

Fed’s Bostic signals shift in focus as inflation eases and labor market cools

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

In an essay published today, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic emphasized Fed’s dual mandate of price stability and maximum employment.

While he has been “intensely focused” on controlling inflation for the past three years, “that’s changing” as eroding pricing power and a cooling labor market come into play.

“I’ve rebalanced my focus toward both sides of the dual mandate for the first time since early 2021,” he wrote.

Bostic emphasized that while inflation is not yet fully under control, saying “I am not quite prepared to declare victory over inflation,” Fed must also avoid keeping monetary policy too restrictive for too long.

He stressed the importance of not waiting until inflation reaches the 2% target to begin easing, as maintaining high interest rates for too long could cause “labor market disruptions that could inflict unnecessary pain and suffering.”

Full essay of Fed’s Bostic here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

The Four Letter R-Word

Gann Swing Charts

Using a Multi-Timeframe Approach

What Can We Learn from Successful Traders?

How to Identify Trendlines

Is The Elliott Wave Principle Objective or Subjective?

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.