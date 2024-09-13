Fri, Sep 13, 2024 @ 10:36 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsEurozone industrial production falls -0.3% mom in Jul, weighed down by capital...

Eurozone industrial production falls -0.3% mom in Jul, weighed down by capital and durable consumer goods

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Eurozone industrial production fell by -0.3% mom in July, missing expectations of 0.2% mom rise. The decline was driven by significant drops in production across key sectors: intermediate goods fell by -1.3%, capital goods by -1.6%, and durable consumer goods by -2.8%. On the positive side, energy production saw a slight increase of 0.3%, while non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.8%.

In the broader EU, industrial production slipped by -0.1% momh. Notably, Malta (-5.5%), Estonia (-4.8%), and Romania (-3.4%) reported the largest production declines. Conversely, Ireland led gains with a robust +9.2% increase, followed by Croatia at +8.0% and Belgium at +7.3%.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.