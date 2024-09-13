Eurozone industrial production falls -0.3% mom in Jul, weighed down by capital and durable consumer goods

Eurozone industrial production fell by -0.3% mom in July, missing expectations of 0.2% mom rise. The decline was driven by significant drops in production across key sectors: intermediate goods fell by -1.3%, capital goods by -1.6%, and durable consumer goods by -2.8%. On the positive side, energy production saw a slight increase of 0.3%, while non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.8%.

In the broader EU, industrial production slipped by -0.1% momh. Notably, Malta (-5.5%), Estonia (-4.8%), and Romania (-3.4%) reported the largest production declines. Conversely, Ireland led gains with a robust +9.2% increase, followed by Croatia at +8.0% and Belgium at +7.3%.

Full Eurozone industrial production release here.