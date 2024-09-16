ECB’s Kazimir: December almost surely the decision point for next rate cut

ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir expressed his cautious stance regarding future rate cuts, noting in a blog post that “We will almost surely need to wait until December for a clearer picture before making our next move.”

Kazimir also underscored the importance of receiving a “significant shift” or a “powerful signal” in the economic outlook to support backing another cut in October.

However, “the fact is that very little new information is in the pipeline” before October meeting, he added.

The Governing Council member argued that it is essential for the central bank to ensure incoming data aligns with projections, warning that acting too quickly could lead to regret if inflation has not been sustainably brought under control.