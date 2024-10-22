ECB’s Nagel opposes dot plots, calls for enhanced communication tools

ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel spoke today, firmly opposing the introduction of dot plots for the Eurosystem, a tool used by Fed to project individual policymakers’ rate forecasts.

Nagel argued that such projections could lead to undue pressure on national governors to prioritize their domestic agendas over the broader interests of the 20-nation eurozone.

“This could potentially influence the Governing Council’s independence,” Nagel warned.

Instead of adopting this approach, Nagel suggested that ECB refine its existing communication strategies. “We should enhance the communication of our existing measures of uncertainty,” he said.

Nagel advocated for the development of new tools such as scenario and sensitivity analyses, as well as improved fan charts, to provide clearer guidance without compromising the Governing Council’s autonomy.