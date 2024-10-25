German Ifo rises to 86.5, stops declining for the time being

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate index improved in October, rising from 85.4 to 86.5 and exceeding expectations of 85.4. Current Assessment index also showed an uptick from 84.4 to 85.7, surpassing the forecasted 84.1, while Expectations index rose from 86.4 to 87.3, above the anticipated 86.6.

Sectoral data further underscores this cautious optimism, with manufacturing inching up from -21.4 to -20.6, services edging into positive territory from -3.5 to 0.1, and trade posting an improvement from -29.8 to -29.3. Construction sector, however, slipped from -25.3 to -25.7.

This data signals a stabilization in Germany’s economic outlook, with Ifo commenting, “The German economy stopped the decline for the time being.”

Full German Ifo release here.