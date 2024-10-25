Fri, Oct 25, 2024 @ 14:41 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsGerman Ifo rises to 86.5, stops declining for the time being

German Ifo rises to 86.5, stops declining for the time being

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate index improved in October, rising from 85.4 to 86.5 and exceeding expectations of 85.4. Current Assessment index also showed an uptick from 84.4 to 85.7, surpassing the forecasted 84.1, while Expectations index rose from 86.4 to 87.3, above the anticipated 86.6.

Sectoral data further underscores this cautious optimism, with manufacturing inching up from -21.4 to -20.6, services edging into positive territory from -3.5 to 0.1, and trade posting an improvement from -29.8 to -29.3. Construction sector, however, slipped from -25.3 to -25.7.

This data signals a stabilization in Germany’s economic outlook, with Ifo commenting, “The German economy stopped the decline for the time being.”

Full German Ifo release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.