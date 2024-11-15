Japan’s real GDP growth slows to 0.9% annualized, robust consumption but weak investment

Japan’s economy expanded by 0.2% qoq in Q3 2024, aligning with market expectations but indicating a slowdown from the previous quarter’s momentum. On an annualized basis, GDP grew by 0.9%, surpassing the anticipated 0.7%, yet decelerating from a downwardly revised 2.2% growth in Q2.

The second straight quarter of expansion was largely propelled by robust private consumption, which accounts for over half of the nation’s GDP. Private consumption increased by 0.9% qoq, up from revised 0.7% in the prior quarter, driven by solid demand for automobiles and the influence of wage increases. Despite persistent high inflation, consumers are channeling funds into spending as a result of wage gains.

However, the economy faces challenges as capital investment declined by -0.2% qoq after previous growth, reflecting the impact of a global economic slowdown on sectors like chipmaking equipment. Exports inched up by 0.4% qoq, indicating some resilience in external demand. In contrast, imports surged by 2.1% qoq, which negatively affected GDP by subtracting 0.4 percentage points from growth.