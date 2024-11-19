Eurozone CPI finalized at 2% in Oct, core CPI at 2.7%

Eurozone inflation was finalized at 2.0% yoy in October, a rise from September’s 1.7% yoy. Core CPI, excluding volatile components such as energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco, held steady at 2.7% yoy. Among contributors, services had the largest impact, adding +1.77 percentage points to the overall rate, followed by food, alcohol, and tobacco (+0.56 pp) and non-energy industrial goods (+0.13 pp). Energy, on the other hand, exerted downward pressure, subtracting -0.45 pp from the headline figure.

Inflation across the broader EU came in at 2.3% yoy, up slightly from September’s 2.1%. Member states showed a wide divergence in inflation rates. Slovenia recorded no inflation at 0.0%, while Lithuania and Ireland posted modest increases of 0.1%. At the other end of the spectrum, Romania led with the highest annual rate of 5.0%, followed by Belgium and Estonia at 4.5% each. Compared to September, inflation rose in 19 member states, remained stable in six, and declined in two.

Full Eurozone CPI final release here.