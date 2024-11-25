ECB’s Lane warns against prolonged restrictive policy

In an interview with Les Echos, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane highlighted that “monetary policy should not remain restrictive for too long”.

He explained the challenges of maintaining restrictive monetary policy stance for an extended period, cautioning that it could stifle economic growth and lead to inflation falling below ECB’s 2% target.

However, while markets currently assign a 50% probability to a 50bps rate cut in December, Lane appeared to moderate these expectations by emphasizing that inflation remains above target in key areas, particularly services, and that much of the recent decline stems from easing energy costs rather than broad-based price adjustments.

“There is still some distance to go in terms of adjustment for inflation to return to the desired level in a more sustainable way,” Lane noted.