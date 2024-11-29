Swiss KOF rises to 101.8, steady without strong dynamics

Fri, Nov 29, 2024 @ 10:53 GMT
Swiss KOF Economic Barometer climbed from 99.7 to 101.8 in November, surpassing expectations of 100.1 and returning above the key 100 mark. . KOF remarked, “The Swiss economy develops steadily albeit without strong dynamics.”

The improvement was broad-based across production-side sectors, with positive contributions from manufacturing, financial and insurance services, hospitality, other services, and construction.

On the demand side, consumer indicators remained largely unchanged but continued to reflect favorable trends. However, the outlook for foreign demand remains subdued, tempering some of the optimism.

Full Swiss KOF release here.

