Eurozone Sentix plunges to -17.5 amid economic and political turmoil

Investor sentiment in the Eurozone deteriorated sharply in December, with the Sentix Investor Confidence Index dropping to -17.5 from -12.8, significantly below expectations of -13.1. This marks the weakest reading since November 2023. Current Situation Index fell to -28.5, the lowest since November 2022, while Expectations Index slipped to -5.8 from -3.8. .

Germany remains a key drag, with its Current Situation Index sinking to -50.8, the lowest since June 2020, reflecting the persistence of recessionary pressures. The announcement of new Bundestag elections failed to inspire optimism, while France’s ongoing government crisis has added another layer of economic uncertainty. Sentix highlighted that “the two largest countries in the Eurozone are dragging down the EU economy.”

ECB faces increasing pressure as investors expect stronger monetary support for the faltering economy. However, inflation concerns persist, with Sentix’s inflation barometer holding at -12 points, signaling continued unease. This dual challenge highlights a conflict for ECB as it balances the need for economic stimulus with inflationary risks.

Full Eurozone Sentix release here.