US CPI accelerates to 2.7% in Nov, core CPI unchanged at 3.3%

November’s US inflation data came in line with expectations, showing no significant progress toward easing price pressures further. Headline CPI rose 0.3% mom, supported by a 0.3% mom rise in the shelter index, which accounted for nearly 40% of the monthly increase. Food prices rose by 0.4% mom, while the energy index rose 0.2% mom. Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, also rose by 0.3% mom.

On an annual basis, headline CPI ticked up from 2.6% yoy in October to 2.7% yoy in November, aligning with market forecasts. Core CPI, excluding the volatile food and energy components, remained steady at 3.3% yoy. Among key categories, food prices increased 2.4% yoy, while energy prices remained a deflationary force, falling -3.2% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.