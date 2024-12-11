Wed, Dec 11, 2024 @ 17:36 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS CPI accelerates to 2.7% in Nov, core CPI unchanged at 3.3%

US CPI accelerates to 2.7% in Nov, core CPI unchanged at 3.3%

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

November’s US inflation data came in line with expectations, showing no significant progress toward easing price pressures further. Headline CPI rose 0.3% mom, supported by a 0.3% mom rise in the shelter index, which accounted for nearly 40% of the monthly increase. Food prices rose by 0.4% mom, while the energy index rose 0.2% mom. Core CPI, excluding volatile food and energy prices, also rose by 0.3% mom.

On an annual basis, headline CPI ticked up from 2.6% yoy in October to 2.7% yoy in November, aligning with market forecasts. Core CPI, excluding the volatile food and energy components, remained steady at 3.3% yoy. Among key categories, food prices increased 2.4% yoy, while energy prices remained a deflationary force, falling -3.2% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.