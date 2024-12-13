ECB officials signal more rate cuts Ahead, gradual path to neutral

A day after ECB reduced its deposit rate by 25 basis points to 3.00%, key ECB officials provided insights into the central bank’s outlook, reinforcing expectations for further easing in 2025. Comments from various members of the Governing Council suggest a shared commitment to a cautious but consistent approach to policy normalization.

French ECB Governing Council member François Villeroy de Galhau explicitly stated, “There will be more rate cuts next year, more rate cuts plural,” emphasizing alignment with market forecasts. The swap market currently prices around 120 basis points of rate reductions by the end of 2025.

Similarly, Spanish member José Luis Escrivá noted the prevailing consensus for “moves of 25 basis points downwards,” allowing for regular assessment of disinflationary progress.

Irish ECB member Gabriel Makhlouf highlighted the clarity in the rate trajectory while maintaining a data-driven approach: “The exact pace and number of further reductions depend on inflation outturns continuing to move in line with our projections.”

Portuguese member Mário Centeno added that rates could approach the 2% level within a few quarters, barring new economic shocks.

Comments from Luxembourg’s Gaston Reinesch pointed to the possibility of reaching a 2.5% deposit rate by early spring, implying consecutive 25bps cuts in January and March.

Latvian member Martins Kazaks kept the door open for larger adjustments if warranted, while Austria’s Robert Holzmann reiterated alignment with forecasts, noting that rates would ultimately settle closer to neutral.