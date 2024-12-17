Tue, Dec 17, 2024 @ 17:21 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS retail sales rises 0.7% mom in Nov, ex-auto sales up 0.2%...

US retail sales rises 0.7% mom in Nov, ex-auto sales up 0.2% mom

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US retail sales climbed 0.7% mom to USD 724.6B in November, surpassing market expectations of 0.5% and highlighting robust consumer activity as the holiday shopping season gained momentum. However, the details reveal a mixed picture.

Excluding autos, sales grew by 0.2% mom, which was in line with expectations, reaching USD 583.9B. Meanwhile, sales excluding gasoline rose 0.7% mom to USD 673.1B. When excluding both autos and gasoline, sales also increased modestly by 0.2% mom to USD 532.4B, indicating steady but tempered spending patterns in core retail categories.

On a broader scale, total sales for the September through November period rose 2.9% yoy.

Full US retail sales release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

Best Forex Scalping Method

5 Must Read Trading Psychology Books

How To Trade Pullbacks With 5 Key Technical Tools

Should You Let Your Trades Stop Out?

A Trade or a Gamble?

Support and Resistance Revealed

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2024 All rights reserved.