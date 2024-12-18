Japan’s export rises 3.8% yoy in Nov, while import falls -3.8% yoy

Japan’s exports rose 3.8% yoy in November to JPY 9.152T, supported by increased shipments of chip-making equipment to Taiwan and nonferrous metals to China, marking the second consecutive month of export growth. Imports, however, fell -3.8% yoy to JPY 9.270T, marking their first decline in eight months due to reduced demand for crude oil from Saudi Arabia and electronics parts from Taiwan.

The overall trade deficit stood at JPY -117.6B, extending its red streak to five months. On a seasonally adjusted basis, the deficit widened to JPY -384B from JPY -229B in October, as imports increased 1.9% mom, outpacing the 0.2% mom rise in exports.

Trade with key partners highlighted persistent imbalances. Japan recorded a JPY 664.03B trade surplus with the US, despite exports falling -8.0% yoy, while imports dipped slightly by -0.6% yoy.

Conversely, its trade deficit with China expanded to JPY 682B, as exports grew 4.1% yoy, and imports rose 4.2% yoy.

The trade gap with the EUR remained significant at JPY 210.19B, with exports plunging -12.5% yoy, while imports decreased -5.4% yoy.