German Gfk consumer sentiment improves slightly but remains fragile

Germany’s GfK Consumer Sentiment Index for January rose to -21.3, improving from December’s -23.1.

December’s subindices reflected mixed dynamics: economic expectations moved into positive territory at 0.3, up from -3.6, and income expectations increased to 1.4 from -3.5. Willingness to buy also ticked higher to -5.4 from -6.0, while willingness to save fell sharply to 5.9 from 11.9.

According to Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at NIM, the improvement comes after a steep decline the prior month, partially reversing earlier losses. However, Bürkl noted that at -21.3 points, consumer sentiment remains at a very low level, highlighting a trend of “stagnation since mid-2024.”

He warned that a sustained recovery is “not yet in sight” due to persistent challenges. High food and energy prices, alongside growing concerns about job security in key sectors, continue to weigh heavily on sentiment.

