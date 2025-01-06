Eurozone Sentix investor confidence hits 14-month low, room for ECB support rapid diminishing

Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence edged down from -17.5 to -17.7 in January, meeting expectations while marking the lowest level since November 2023. Current Situation Index fell from -28.5 to -29.5, its weakest reading since October 2022. Meanwhile, Expectations Index improved marginally from -5.8 to -5.0 but remained in negative territory.

Sentix highlighted Germany’s economic struggles as a major drag on the Eurozone, with its overall index at -33.3. German Current Situation Index held steady at -50.8, underscoring a deep recessionary environment, while expectations fell to -13.8. Political uncertainty in Germany, exacerbated by electoral challenges, compounds the economic woes, adding to the region’s fragility.

Sentix also warned that the broader Eurozone economy is at risk of falling “even deeper into crisis.” Inflation concerns persist, with the thematic inflation index dropping from -12 to -15.25. This trend further constrains ECB, which limited room for additional rate cuts is “rapidly diminishing”. Governments are also contending with high deficits as they attempt to stimulate growth.

