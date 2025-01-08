FOMC minutes signal nearness to slow pace of rate cuts

The minutes from Fed’s December meeting revealed divided sentiment among policymakers regarding the latest rate cut. While the decision to lower rates was ultimately made, it was described as “finely balanced,” with some participants emphasizing the “merits” of pausing rate reductions given persistent challenges in curbing inflation.

The minutes highlighted a growing sense within the FOMC that monetary easing might need to slow. After a cumulative 100 basis points of cuts in 2024, participants noted that the Committee is “at or near the point at which it would be appropriate to slow the pace of policy easing.” Most agreed that a more cautious approach would be prudent when considering additional rate adjustments.

The inflation outlook remained a key area of focus. While participants expected inflation to gradually align with the 2% target, recent higher-than-anticipated inflation readings and uncertainty stemming from potential changes in trade and immigration policy raised concerns.

These developments suggest that the disinflation process may “take longer than previously anticipated”, with some participants observing signs that progress might have stalled temporarily.

Full FOMC minutes here.