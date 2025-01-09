Eurozone retail sales marginally rise 0.1% mom in Nov, lag expectations

Thu, Jan 09, 2025 @ 12:57 GMT
Eurozone retail sales edged up by 0.1% mom in November, falling short of expectations for 0.3% mom increase. Within the retail sectors, volume of sales rose slightly for food, drinks, and tobacco by 0.1%, while non-food product sales, excluding automotive fuel, contracted by -0.6%. Meanwhile, sales of automotive fuel increased by 0.8%, providing a modest lift to the overall figure.

At the EU level, retail sales grew by 0.2% mom. Among member states, Cyprus posted the strongest retail performance with a 2.3% increase, followed by Bulgaria at 1.3%, and Denmark and Latvia, both recording a 1.1% rise. Conversely, Belgium faced the sharpest contraction at -2.4%, with Germany and Spain both reporting a -0.6% decline. Poland and Finland also recorded slight decreases of -0.2%.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.

