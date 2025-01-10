Fri, Jan 10, 2025 @ 09:43 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsJapan’s household spending falls for fourth month, minister flags critical economic transition

Japan’s household spending falls for fourth month, minister flags critical economic transition

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Japan’s household spending declined for the fourth consecutive month in November, falling -0.4% yoy. While this was an improvement from October’s -1.3% drop and surpassed expectations of -0.8%, it still reflects ongoing consumer caution.

The decline was driven by significant cuts in expenditures on home appliances and food, highlighting weak domestic demand.

Spending on furniture and electric appliances plummeted by -13.8%, marking the third straight month of decline, while clothing and footwear saw a similar drop -of 13.7%, down for the second consecutive month. Food purchases also contracted slightly, falling by-0.6%.

Separately, Economy Minister Ryosei Akazawa acknowledged the challenges, stating that Japan’s economy is at a “critical stage” in shifting public sentiment away from deflation and toward sustainable growth driven by higher wages and investment.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.