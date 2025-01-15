US CPI jumps to 2.9% in Dec, core ticks down to 3.2%

US CPI rose by 0.4% mom in December, surpassing expectations of 0.3% mom and marking an acceleration from the prior month’s 0.3% mom increase. Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes the more volatile food and energy components, rose by a more subdued 0.2% mom, in line with market expectations but down from the 0.3% mom recorded in November.

Energy prices were the primary driver, rising 2.6% mom on the month and accounting for over 40% of the headline increase. Food prices also contributed to inflationary pressure, advancing by 0.3% mom.

On an annual basis, headline inflation climbed to 2.9% yoy, meeting consensus forecasts and up from November’s 2.7% yoy. Core inflation, however, slowed to 3.2% yoy, slightly below expectations of 3.3% yoy, indicating some easing in underlying price pressures. Notably, energy prices declined by -0.5% yoy, while food prices remained elevated at 2.5% yoy.

Full US CPI release here.