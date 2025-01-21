Tue, Jan 21, 2025 @ 15:13 GMT
Canada’s Inflation Slows to 1.8% in Dec Amid Food Price Decline

Canada’s annual inflation rate eased to 1.8% yoy in December, down from 1.9% yoy in November and slightly below expectations of 1.9% yoy. The deceleration was largely driven by declines in food prices and alcohol-related expenses.

Canadians paid 1.6% less for food purchased from restaurants on a year-over-year basis, marking the first annual decline in this index. Excluding food, CPI rose by 2.1% yoy.

Gasoline prices, for example, rose 3.5% yoy in December, reversing a -0.5% yoy decline in November. The increase was attributed to a base-year effect, as December 2023 saw a sharp -4.4% monthly decline due to concerns about oil demand amid high supply levels. However, on a month-over-month basis, gasoline prices edged down by -0.6% mom.

Looking at the core measures, CPI median slowed from 2.6% yoy to 2.4% yoy versus expectation of 2.5% yoy. CPI trimmed slowed from 2.6% yoy to 2.5% yoy, matched expectations. CPI common was unchanged at 2.0% yoy, above expectation 1.9% yoy.

Full Canada CPI release here.

