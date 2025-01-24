Fri, Jan 24, 2025 @ 11:21 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsBoJ delivers expected rate hike, upgrades core inflation forecasts

BoJ delivers expected rate hike, upgrades core inflation forecasts

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

BoJ raised its uncollateralized overnight call rate by 25bps to 0.50% as widely expected, marking the highest level since 2008. The decision, made by an 8-1 vote, saw dissent from board member Nakamura Toyoaki, who advocated for a delay until March.

In the new economic projections, core CPI forecasts were significantly revised upward from 1.9% to 2.4% for fiscal 2025, and slightly from 1.9% to 2.0% for fiscal 2026. Core-core CPI (excluding energy and fresh food) forecast was also raised from 1.9% to 2.1% for fiscal 2025, remaining unchanged at 2.1% for fiscal 2026. Real GDP growth projections were left steady at 1.1% for fiscal 2025 and 1.0% for fiscal 2026.

At the post-meeting press conference, Governor Kazuo Ueda downplayed the sharp inflation forecast revisions, stating, “The rise in underlying inflation is moderate. I don’t think we are seriously behind the curve in dealing with inflation.”

He reiterated the importance of a gradual approach to policy adjustments, and there no “preset idea” on the timing and pace of rate hikes. He also highlighted the estimated neutral range of 1%-2.5%, emphasizing that the current rate of 0.5% still has “some distance” to reach neutral.

Also released, CPI core (ex-food) jumped from 2.7% yoy to 3.0% yoy in December, marking the highest rate in 16 months. CPI core-core (ex-food & energy) was unchanged at 2.4% yoy. Headline CPI rose from 2.9% yoy to 3.6% yoy.

Full BoJ statement and outlook for economic and prices.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.