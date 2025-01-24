Fri, Jan 24, 2025 @ 16:31 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeLive CommentsUS PMI composite falls to 9-mth low, optimism holds despite slowing growth...

US PMI composite falls to 9-mth low, optimism holds despite slowing growth and rising costs

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

US PMI data for January painted a mixed picture. PMI Manufacturing rose from 49.4 to 50.1, reaching a seven-month high and signaling a return to slight expansion. However, PMI Services dropped sharply from 56.8 to 52.8, a nine-month low, dragging PMI Composite down from 55.4 to 52.4, also a nine-month low.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, highlighted that US businesses are starting 2025 in an “upbeat mood,” with optimism about the new administration driving stronger economic growth. Despite the slowdown in output growth, “sustained confidence” among businesses suggests this deceleration may be temporary. Encouragingly, hiring has surged, with job creation reaching its fastest pace in two and a half years, signaling resilience in the labor market.

However, inflationary pressures are resurfacing, posing risks to the economic outlook. Companies have reported “supplier-driven price hikes” and “wage growth amid poor staff availability.” Inflation in input costs and selling prices has been “broad-based across goods and services,” which, if sustained, could fuel concerns about hawkish policy approach from the Fed.

Full US PMI flash release here.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.