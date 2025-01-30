US GDP growth slows to 2.3% in Q4, inflation pressures tick higher

The US economy expanded at a 2.3% annualized rate in Q4, missing expectations of 2.6% and slowing from Q3’s 3.1% growth.

The deceleration in growth was primarily driven by weaker investment activity, which offset gains in consumer and government spending. Meanwhile, imports declined, providing a slight boost to the overall GDP figure.

Inflation data within the report signaled a modest pickup in price pressures. GDP price index rose 2.2% in Q4, up from 1.9% in the previous quarter, though below forecasts of 2.5%.

PCE price index accelerated to 2.3% from 1.5%, while the core PCE price index (excluding food and energy), a key measure of inflation tracked by Fed, rose to 2.5% from 2.2%.

Full US GDP advance release here.