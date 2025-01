In December in the US, headline PCE price index rose 0.3% mom while core PCE price index rose 0.2% mom, both matched expectations.

In the 12-month period, PCE price index accelerated from 2.4% yoy to 2.6% yoy. core PCE price index (Excluding food and energy) was unchanged at 2.8% yoy. Both matched expectations.

Personal income rose 0.4% mom or USD 92.0B, matched expectations. Personal spending rose 0.7% mom or USD 133.6B, stronger than expected 0.5% mom.

Full US personal income and outlays release here.