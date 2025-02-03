Eurozone PMI manufacturing finalized at 46.6, still too early to talk about greenshoots

Eurozone PMI Manufacturing was finalized at 46.6, up from December’s 45.1, marking an eight-month high. While still in contraction, the data suggests a slowdown in the sector’s decline. Germany’s PMI rose to 45.0, while France rose to 45.0. Austria (45.7) and Italy (46.3) also saw multi-month highs. Greece (52.8) and Spain (50.9) remained in expansion.

According to Cyrus de la Rubia, Chief Economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, despite the improvement, manufacturing remains under pressure. It is “too early” to signal a full recovery. Rising input costs, driven by nearly 7% increase in oil prices, pose risks for firms already facing weak demand. ECB’s easing path could also be complicated if inflationary pressures persist.

The US is expected to impose tariffs on European exports. However, business confidence has improved, with future output expectations rising four points above the long-term average, partly driven by optimism surrounding upcoming elections in Germany and possibly France.

While Germany and France remain the weakest performers, the pace of contraction has slowed across multiple sectors. De la Rubia noted that over 90% of Eurozone exports go to markets outside the US, limiting the immediate impact of potential tariffs.

