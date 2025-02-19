BoJ’s Takata: Gradual policy shifts should continue beyond January hike

BoJ Board Member Hajime Takata emphasized the need for the central bank to continue to “implement gear shifts gradually, even after the additional rate hike decided in January 2025”, to mitigate the risk of rising prices and financial market overheating.

Takata noted in a speech today that as “positive corporate behavior” persists, BoJ should consider a “further gear shift” in policy.

He highlighted three key risks that could drive prices above BoJ’s baseline scenario: a stronger wage-price cycle, inflationary pressures from domestic factors, and market volatility, especially in the exchange rates, stemming from a recovery in the US economy.

Nevertheless, due to uncertainties surrounding the US economy and the challenge of identifying the neutral interest rate, Takata advocated for a “vigilant approach”.

Full speech of BoJ’s Takata here.