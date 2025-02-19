ECB’s Panetta: Eurozone economic weakness more persistent than expected

Italian ECB Governing Council member Fabio Panetta acknowledged that economic weakness in the Eurozone is proving “more persistent than we expected”, as the long-anticipated consumption-driven recovery has yet to materialize.

After two consecutive quarters of stagnation, he noted that “tensions in the manufacturing sector, employment is giving signs of weakening”

Panetta also highlighted the downside risks to inflation stemming from weak growth. However, he also noted that upside inflation risks remain, primarily from energy costs.