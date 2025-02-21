Fri, Feb 21, 2025 @ 16:49 GMT
Canada’s retail sales surge in 2.5% mom Dec, but Jan set for pullback

Canada’s retail sales jumped 2.5% mom to CAD 69.6B in December, far surpassing market expectations of 1.6% mom. Sales increased across all nine subsectors, with the strongest contributions from food and beverage retailers and motor vehicle and parts dealers.

In volume terms, retail sales also rose 2.5% mom, indicating that the increase was not solely due to price effects.

For Q4, retail sales climbed 2.4% qoq, marking the second consecutive quarterly gain. Adjusted for inflation, sales volumes rose 1.8% qoq.

However, momentum may have slowed at the start of 2025. Advance estimate for January suggests retail sales declined by -0.4% mom.

Full Canada retail sales release here.

