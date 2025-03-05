US ADP jobs grow only 77, hiring slowdown

US private sector employment growth slowed sharply in February, with ADP reporting an increase of just 77k jobs, far below market expectations of 140k.

The breakdown showed that goods-producing sectors contributed 42k jobs, while service-providing sectors added only 36k. By company size, small businesses shed -12k jobs, while medium-sized firms led hiring with a 46k gain, followed by large businesses with a 37k increase.

Wage growth showed little change, with job-changers seeing annual pay gains slow slightly from 6.8% to 6.7%, while job-stayers remained steady at 4.7%.

ADP’s chief economist Nela Richardson attributed the hiring slowdown to “policy uncertainty and a slowdown in consumer spending,” which may have prompted layoffs or cautious hiring.

Full US ADP employment release here.