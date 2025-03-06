Eurozone retail sales fall -0.3% mom in Jan, EU down -0.2% mom

Eurozone retail sales volume dropped by -0.3% mom in January, missing expectations of a modest 0.1% mom increase. The decline was driven by weaker demand for non-food products, which fell -0.7% mom, while sales of automotive fuel also slipped by -0.3% mom. In contrast, spending on food, drinks, and tobacco rose by 0.6% mom, offering a slight offset to the overall decline.

Meanwhile, retail sales across the broader EU fell -0.2% mom on the month. Among individual EU, Slovakia saw the sharpest contraction, with retail trade volume plunging -9.0%, followed by Lithuania (-4.8%) and Cyprus (-2.2%). On the other hand, Slovenia (+2.3%), Hungary (+2.2%), and the Netherlands (+1.6%) recorded the strongest increases.

Full Eurozone retail sales release here.