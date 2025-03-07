Fed’s Waller: No immediate rate cut, but open to future easing

Fed Governor Christopher Waller suggested that another rate cut at the next FOMC meeting is unlikely, but he remains open to further easing down the line.

“I would’t say at the next meeting, but could certainly see [cuts] going forward,” he noted. Waller particularly highlighted the February inflation report and the evolving impact of trade policies as key factors in shaping the Fed’s outlook.

Waller acknowledged the challenges in assessing the economic effects of tariffs, citing changing economic conditions and President Trump’s harder trade stance as factors complicating policy decisions.

He noted that evaluating the impact of tariffs is more difficult this time, adding, “It’s very hard to eat a 25% tariff out of the profit margins.”