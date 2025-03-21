NY Fed’s Williams: Policy rate ‘appropriate’ amid high uncertainty and mixed signals

New York Fed President John Williams highlighted the elevated level of uncertainty facing the US economy. Speaking at a public event, Williams acknowledged that “it’s hard to know with any precision how the economy will evolve,” pointing to a wide range of potential scenarios shaped by fiscal and trade policy shifts, geopolitical risks, and other external developments.

Williams noted that both hard economic data and forward-looking indicators have been giving mixed signals. He added that the recent surge in policy uncertainty measures.

Despite the murky backdrop, he defended Fed’s current stance, describing the 4.25% to 4.5% policy rate range as “modestly restrictive” and “entirely appropriate.” With inflation still running slightly above target and labor markets remaining solid, there appears to be little urgency to shift course in the near term.