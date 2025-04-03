Thu, Apr 03, 2025 @ 07:22 GMT
Swiss CPI unchanged at 0.3% yoy in Mar, misses expectations

Swiss consumer inflation remained subdued in March, with headline CPI unchanged on the month, below the expected 0.1% mom rise. Core CPI (excluding fresh and seasonal products, energy and fuel) rose just 0.1% mom. The breakdown showed a -0.1% mom decline in domestic product prices, offset somewhat by a 0.5% mom rise in prices of imported products.

On an annual basis, headline CPI held steady at just 0.3% yoy, missing expectations for an uptick to 0.5% yoy. Core inflation also remained unchanged at 0.9% yoy. The slight increase in domestic product inflation from 0.9% yoy to 1.0% yoy suggests some persistence in local cost pressures. But overall imported inflation remains deeply negative at -1.7% yoy, down from -1.5% yoy.

