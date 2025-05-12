Bitcoin losing momentum after strong rally

Bitcoin posted a strong rally last week, driven by a combination of improved global risk sentiment and sustained institutional demand through exchange-traded funds. A key driver has been BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF, which extended its inflow streak to 19 consecutive trading days, its longest run of the year. These flows have provided strong tailwinds for Bitcoin, helping push prices closer to the 109,571 record high.

However, signs are emerging that the rally may be losing steam, as seen in 4H MACD. A break below 102,291 support level would confirm short term topping, opening the door for a deeper pullback toward the 93,351 zone.

The depth and structure of the correction, if realized, will be critical in assessing whether the advance from 74,373 low marks resumption of the long-term uptrend. Or it was merely the second leg in the medium term corrective pattern from the all-time high of 109,571.