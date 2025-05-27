BoJ’s Ueda highlights persistent food inflation and trade uncertainty

In his remarks at the BoJ-IMES Conference, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda highlighted a fresh wave of price pressures, particularly from food, has emerged in Japan recently. Rice prices nearly doubling year-on-year and broader non-fresh food categories climbing 7%.

While BoJ expects the latest food-driven inflation spike to be transitory, Ueda acknowledged that underlying inflation now hovers closer to the 2% mark than in previous years, warranting heightened vigilance.

BoJ retains its baseline scenario that underlying inflation will gradually return to the 2% target over time. However, given the evolving backdrop of supply-driven shocks and heightened global uncertainty, Ueda reiterated that any adjustment in the degree of monetary easing will hinge on incoming data.

“Considering the extremely high uncertainties, it is important for us to judge whether the outlook will be realized, without any preconceptions,” Ueda emphasized.

Full speech of BoJ’s Ueda here.