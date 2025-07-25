German Ifo rises to 88.6, but recovery still sluggish

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate Index edged up from 88.4 to 88.6 in July, indicating only marginal improvement in business confidence. Current Assessment Index also ticked higher from 86.2 to 86.5, while Expectations Index held steady at 90.7. The Ifo Institute noted the recovery remains “sluggish,” with no clear acceleration in sight.

By industry, sentiment in manufacturing improved from -13.9 to -11.8, while construction also saw a modest rebound to -14.0. However, services weakened slightly to 2.7, and trade sentiment deteriorated again to -20.2.

Full German Ifo release here.