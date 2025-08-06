Franc hit by tariff shock, CHF/JPY drops towards 180, but 178 should hold

Swiss Franc has come under heavy pressure since early August, with trade tensions driving much of the weakness. The US stunned markets last week by imposing a 39% tariff on Swiss imports, accusing Bern of failing to make “meaningful concessions” on trade. The duties, effective Thursday, will impact a broad swath of Swiss exports — including high-value goods like pharmaceuticals and luxury watches — which are heavily reliant on access to the US market.

Swiss officials have scrambled to Washington in a final attempt to prevent the tariffs from being implemented. President Keller-Sutter and Business Minister Parmelin arrived Tuesday, and a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled for Wednesday. With no confirmed talks yet with US trade or commerce officials, hopes for a breakthrough might be fading, further weighing on the Franc.

CHF/JPY is reflecting this pressure technically, with the pair confirming a short-term top at 186.60 after breaking support at 183.19. Near-term outlook favors a deeper correction to (now at 180.79) and possibly below.

But strong support should emerge around 178 support zone, (61.8% retracement of 173.06 to 186.00 at 178.00 and 38.2% retracement of 163.83 to 186.00 at 178.29) to contain downside. Large up trend is expected to resume through 186.00 at a later stage, if tensions with Washington ease in the coming weeks.