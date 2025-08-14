US PPI surges 0.9% mom in July, undermining case for aggressive Fed easing

US producer prices surged in July, with final demand PPI jumping 0.9% mom, far exceeding expectations of a 0.2% rise and marking the sharpest monthly gain since mid-2022.

The increase was broad-based, with over three-quarters driven by final demand services, which climbed 1.1% mom, while goods prices rose 0.7% mom. The core measure excluding food, energy, and trade services climbed 0.6% mom, the largest increase since March 2022.

On an annual basis, headline PPI accelerated from 2.4% to 3.3% yoy, well above the 2.5% yoy forecast and the highest since February. PPI excluding food, energy, and trade services rose to 2.8% yoy.

The data may temper market enthusiasm for an aggressive September Fed rate cut, despite political pressure and calls from Treasury Secretary Bessent for a 50 bps move.

Full US PPI release here.